Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – June 2nd

Steel Dynamics, Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, and CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves farming and related industries—such as crop production, livestock, fertilizers, seeds, farm equipment and agri-technology. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to commodity price movements, global food demand trends and the impact of weather and government policies on harvests. Their performance often reflects shifts in population growth, dietary preferences and advances in sustainable agricultural practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $506.89. The stock had a trading volume of 479,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.86. 753,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,393. Chubb has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.28. 1,530,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,954. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. 11,223,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,351,911. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

See Also