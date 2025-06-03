Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock worth $38,419,222 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

Visa Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of V opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

