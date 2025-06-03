Unigestion Holding SA Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2,478.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $5,538.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,919.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4,917.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,544.43.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

