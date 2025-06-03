Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

