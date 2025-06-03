Rialto Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.