iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 804,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

