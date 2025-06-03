ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

