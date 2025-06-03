Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $79,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

