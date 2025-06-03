Level Financial Advisors Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Level Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,877,000 after acquiring an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after buying an additional 382,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

