Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $705,772.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,066.93. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock worth $20,486,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

