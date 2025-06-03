Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 87,209 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,209 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

