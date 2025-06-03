ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

