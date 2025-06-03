Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

