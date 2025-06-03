EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

EVgo Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:EVGO opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.27. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 46,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $175,443.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,565. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EVgo by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

