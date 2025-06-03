Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by InvesTrust

InvesTrust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of VBR opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
