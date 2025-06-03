Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by InvesTrust

InvesTrust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VBR opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.