Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. Campbell’s has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

