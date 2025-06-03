Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$18,825,910.53 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total value of C$18,825,910.53.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$111.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$119.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
