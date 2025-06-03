Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$18,825,910.53 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total value of C$18,825,910.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$111.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$119.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.00.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Stories

