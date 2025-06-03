AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $243.06 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.95. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.