Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7%

WY opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.