iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

