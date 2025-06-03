LVW Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,896 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.