LVW Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,896 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
