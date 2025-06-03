Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.700-9.380 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $6.87 on Tuesday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.42%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. CL King started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.