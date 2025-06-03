First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,008.09. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
