Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $62,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

