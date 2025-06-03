WPP plc (WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.40 on July 4th

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.33) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 62.7% increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP opened at GBX 580 ($7.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 490.60 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 903 ($12.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 569.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Scott sold 50,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £320,119.28 ($433,648.44). Also, insider Joanne Wilson sold 23,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.67), for a total transaction of £149,574.40 ($202,620.43). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

