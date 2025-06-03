HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 186 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2%

MCD opened at $313.16 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

