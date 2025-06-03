Whipplewood Advisors LLC Boosts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2,445.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up approximately 1.1% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,387.50. The trade was a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $174,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,937,295.29. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,026 shares of company stock worth $9,611,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $135.73 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

