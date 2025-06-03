iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

