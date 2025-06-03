Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $4,964,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GE Vernova stock opened at $485.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.20 and its 200-day moving average is $356.68. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $496.11.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
