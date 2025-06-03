Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Decreased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

