Bremer Bank National Association Buys 4,108 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after purchasing an additional 769,840 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

