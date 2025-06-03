Orser Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $339,111,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117,245.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

