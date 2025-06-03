Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in May

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,777,800 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 5,872,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87,778.0 days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

