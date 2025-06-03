Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in May

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,777,800 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 5,872,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87,778.0 days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.
Banco BPM Company Profile
