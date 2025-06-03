Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 14,247 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

