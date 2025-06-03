P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.0 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than P/F Bakkafrost
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- These 3 Stocks Are Buying Back Billions in Shares
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Super Micro Computer’s Upside Could Trigger a Short Squeeze
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.