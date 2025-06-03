P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

