Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Barclays

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $261.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,960. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,044 shares of company stock valued at $836,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 801.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

