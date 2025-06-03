ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Update

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 945,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ASR Nederland stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

