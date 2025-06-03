Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 873,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.