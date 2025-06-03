AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 1,573,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,117.0 days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

