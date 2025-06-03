AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 1,573,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,117.0 days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $28.05.
About AAK AB (publ.)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 3 Stocks Are Buying Back Billions in Shares
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Super Micro Computer’s Upside Could Trigger a Short Squeeze
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.