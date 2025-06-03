Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.