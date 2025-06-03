Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 227,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

