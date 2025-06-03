Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

