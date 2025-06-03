Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

