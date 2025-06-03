Bank & Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,828,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

