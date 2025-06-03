CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20,124.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,264,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,692,000 after buying an additional 1,258,571 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 434,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.