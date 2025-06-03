Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Centene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of CNC opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

