Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 349.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 666,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 103,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.6%

IAU opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

