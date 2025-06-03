RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $580.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $588.45.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.66.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

