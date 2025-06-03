Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

