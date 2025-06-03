Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heritage Family Offices LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

